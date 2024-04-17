Twitter
Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S with smart key launched in India, priced at Rs 1,50,600

Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump in new unseen pics, fans amazed at how she looks 'sassy, badass'

First Bollywood star to wear bikini was called greatest actress ever, later isolated herself, died alone, her body was..

Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

Meet actor who gave back-to-back flop films, put career in danger, one film changed his fortune, earned Rs..

Meet star, once TV's highest-paid actress, who debuted with Aishwarya Rai, fought depression after flops; is now...

Meet actress, who worked with superstars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor, later fought depression due to flops.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anita Hassanandani (Image: Instagram)
Be it television or films, actor become stars with just one hit and lose their stardom with one flop. One such actress who started her career with Aishwarya Rai's hit, later fought depression after her shows and films flopped. 

The actress we are talking about was once the highest-paid actress on television and has given several hit shows. The actress once ruled in South cinema with her hits, however, when she failed to make a mark in Bollywood. She is none other than Anita Hassanandani. 

Anita Hassanandani started working at the age of 16, however, she made her debut with the television show Hum Panch, which failed to impress the audience and went off air soon after 12 episodes. She then turned to Bollywood and did a small role in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Taal which turned out to be a blockbuster and then she went on to be a star in South cinema with hits like Nuvvu Nenu and Varushamellam Vasantham and more. However, her next few Hindi films like Yeh Dil, Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, and Koi Aap Sa failed to perform at the box office, after which she went into depression. 

The actress revealed in an interview that she slipped into depression after the failure of Koi Aap Sa and it was Ektaa Kapoor who helped her come out through it. Over the span of her career, the actress starred in several hit shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, and more, however, she became a household name with the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and became one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. Not only this, she also starred in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin 3 and was the highest-paid actor in the show. 

The actress is still one of the highest-paid actresses on television and charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode and lives a luxurious life. The actress took a break in 2020 after she announced her pregnancy and was last seen in the television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum which also starred Jay Bhanushali, Karanvir Bora, and Tina Dutta along with others in key roles.

