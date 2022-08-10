Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other launches today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is here. Samsung is hosting its annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today (August 10). Samsung fans wait for this event desperately as the Korean giant launches its new range of devices at the event. This year at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, the company is expected to launch the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and new pair of earbuds. Although the company has not disclosed any information about the products, it has already started to accept bookings for the next-gen Samsung Galaxy devices. Samsung has already revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:30pm IST) and it will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel for viewers across the globe. If you are interested to watch the live launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, you can catch all the live updates from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 in our live blog.

According to a report by 9to5Google, a Telegram channel has spotted the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listing on Amazon Netherlands, revealing the design, case and other key information. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a wider 6.2-inch 23.1:9 display. The inner display now also features a wider 21.6:18 aspect ratio on a similar 7.6-inch size. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone comes with a slimmed down hinge and bezel on the outer display. The images in the Amazon listing also reveal that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bottom-mounted taskbar as seen in the Android 12L.

When it comes to design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to sport a similar design as its predecessor, apart from the cover display. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to feature a larger cover display which will display much more information. As per the reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 1080 x 2640 px resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both the smartphones are rumoured to sport new-gen camera setup and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood.