Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other launches today

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is here. Samsung is hosting its annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today (August 10). Samsung fans wait for this event desperately as the Korean giant launches its new range of devices at the event. This year at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, the company is expected to launch the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and new pair of earbuds. Although the company has not disclosed any information about the products, it has already started to accept bookings for the next-gen Samsung Galaxy devices. Samsung has already revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:30pm IST) and it will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel for viewers across the globe. If you are interested to watch the live launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, you can catch all the live updates from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 in our live blog.
According to a report by 9to5Google, a Telegram channel has spotted the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listing on Amazon Netherlands, revealing the design, case and other key information. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a wider 6.2-inch 23.1:9 display. The inner display now also features a wider 21.6:18 aspect ratio on a similar 7.6-inch size. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone comes with a slimmed down hinge and bezel on the outer display. The images in the Amazon listing also reveal that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bottom-mounted taskbar as seen in the Android 12L.
When it comes to design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to sport a similar design as its predecessor, apart from the cover display. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to feature a larger cover display which will display much more information. As per the reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 1080 x 2640 px resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both the smartphones are rumoured to sport new-gen camera setup and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood.
When it comes to camera, the Galaxy Fold 4 reportedly gets a triple camera setup at the rear with 50MP primary sensor along with 10MP ultrawide and telephoto sensor.
As per a listing by Bosnian carrier, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic 120Hz AMOLED primary display with a 1768 x 2208px resolution. The device gets a 6.2-inch outer display. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The listing also reveals that the styling of the “Fold Edition” S Pen that comes along Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 remain mostly unchanged. However, this time around, the S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to match the smartphone’s colour.
As per the leaked press shots, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be offered in three colour options - phantom black, beige, and graygreen. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumoured to be available in gray, purple, gold, and light blue colour options.
According to the teaser image, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be offered in a new purple colour option. Similar colour options were also seen in the leaked press images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:30pm IST). Although the company has not disclosed any information about the devices that it will be unveiled during the event, it is expected that the company will launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the annual event. Till now we have seen numerous reports about what next-gen foldables from Samsung may look like.