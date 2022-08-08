Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone revealed on Amazon, to be launched on August 10, see images

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung is gearing up to launch the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at its annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event that will take place on August 10. Although the Korean tech giant has not officially revealed any information about the upcoming foldable smartphones, it has started to accept pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Ahead of the launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been leaked several times and now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has also been spotted in an Amazon listing. According to a report by 9to5Google, a Telegram channel has spotted the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listing on Amazon Netherlands, revealing the design, case and other key information.

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a wider 6.2-inch 23.1:9 display. The inner display now also features a wider 21.6:18 aspect ratio on a similar 7.6-inch size. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone comes with a slimmed down hinge and bezel on the outer display. The images in the Amazon listing also reveal that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bottom-mounted taskbar as seen in the Android 12L.

The listing also reveals that the styling of the “Fold Edition” S Pen that comes along Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 remain mostly unchanged. However, this times around, the S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to match the smartphone’s colour. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone seen on Amazon features a greenish-grey colour. As per the leaked press shots, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be offered in three colour options - phantom black, beige, and graygreen. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumoured to be available in gray, purple, gold, and light blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:30pm IST).