Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G launched in India, know specifications

Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G were launched in India on Wednesday. Both Realme phones come with a Light Shift Design that changes the colour of their back panels from Light Blue to Red when exposed to direct sunlight or ultraviolet light. The colour-shifting technology is, though, limited to the Sunrise Blue colour option.

Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 (introductory pricing) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 20,999. It comes with an 8.5mm thickness and weighs 195 grams. The Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale from 12 noon on February 23.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone also has the 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs. 26,999 and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs. 28,999. Both new Realme phones will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.

Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to be launched TODAY – Know expected price, colours and features

Realme 9 Pro 5G specifications

It includes triple rear cameras and Dynamic RAM Expansion that virtually extends the RAM to up to 5GB using the built-in storage.

Realme 9 Pro 5G carries a 120Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G smartphone will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colours.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz (six-level adaptive) refresh rate.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

It has an f1.79 lens, as well as an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme 9 Pro 5G offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G specifications

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphones will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colours

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available for purchase starting 12 noon on February 21.

The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The display also comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

It carries a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens that supports OIS.

The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.