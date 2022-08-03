OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus’ most powerful smartphone yet, to launch in India today, watch live it here [Video]

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T, OnePlus’ most powerful smartphone till date, will make its global debut today and India is in the list of first countries that will get the new smartphone. Although the OnePlus 10T will be stacked below the OnePlus 10 Pro, it will still be more powerful than the current flagship smartphone, thanks to the new Qualcomm chipset. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. For those who don’t know, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is the Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful mobile chipset and only a few recently launched smartphones are backed by this SoC. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in the OnePlus 10T will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1. The company has also revealed that the VC cooling system in OnePlus 10T offers twice the dissipation ability of traditional smartphone vapor chambers. Additionally, the HyperBoost Gaming Engine brings three features designed to make gaming smoother and more responsive - General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, LSTouch and AI System Booster. The OnePlus 10T will be launched at a special event in New York and the company will livestream the event for viewers across the globe. As per India time, the OnePlus 10T launch event will begin at 7:30pm and interested viewers can watch the live event from the link below.

Talking about the design, the OnePlus 10T looks quite similar to its sibling the OnePlus 10 Pro with a large square camera island at the rear. The camera sensors at the rear of the OnePlus 10T are even placed in a similar manner as OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus has also revealed that OnePlus 10T features a triple camera system that’s headlined by the flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS support. Accompanying the OnePlus 10T’s primary 50 MP shooter is an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9° field of view and a macro camera. The OnePlus 10T will also be the first premium smartphone from the company to miss out on the brand's iconic alert slider. As revealed by OnePlus' design chief Hope Liu, in an interview to The Verge, the OnePlus 10T will not sport the alert slider as it was too big to fit on the phone. Liu revealed that removing the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T was necessary to make enough space for the internal components. Apart from this, the executive has also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will not have Hasselblad branding. “Wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device’s chosen price point,” said Liu.

The device will be offered in two colour options - Moonstone Black and Jade Green. As per the company, the OnePlus 10T is equipped with super-fast charging that requires the device to have two charging pumps. For context, previous OnePlus devices, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro, have been equipped with a single charging pump. As confirmed by the company, the OnePlus 10T will be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. Along with the new OnePlus 10T, the company will also launch the OxygenOS 13 operating system.