Google Pixel 6a launched in India, to go on sale from July 28: Price, discount, specs and more

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a smartphone is now available for pre-order in India. The Google Pixel 6a is the most recent smartphone from the tech giant and it was launched at Google I/O developers conference in May. At that time, Google did not reveal any plans to launch the smartphone in the India market and now in a surprise move, the company has revealed the price and pre-order details of the smartphone. Along with this, the company has also announced the availability of Google Buds Pro TWS earbuds for the Indian market. For those who are unaware, the Google Pixel 6a is part of the Google Pixel 6 series that also consist of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. As of now, Google has only launched the Google Pixel 6a in India officially. Here are all the details about the price, availability, offers and specifications of Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a: Price, availability and offers

The Google Pixel 6a is now available for pre-order on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with an MRP of Rs 43,999 and interested buyers can pre-order by paying Rs 39,999. The Google Pixel will go on sale from July 28 and it will be available in two colour options - chalk and charcoal.

When it comes to offers, Axis Bank card users are eligible to get a Rs 4,000 discount on the Google Pixel 6a. If you have any old pixel smartphone for exchange, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by Rs 6,000. For exchanging any other smartphone, you can get a Rs 2,000 discount.

Apart from this, buyers can get Google Nest Hub Gen2, Google Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 at Rs 4,999 alongside Google Pixel 6a. The tech giant is also offering Google Pixel 6a with a 3-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display supports 60Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of camera, Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front.

Google Pixel 6a is backed by a 4,306mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The device runs Android 12 out of the box and it will be among the first few smartphones to receive Android 13 update. The smartphone comes with an IP67 rating, meaning the device can survive underwater up to 1 metre (approx. three feet) for close to 30 minutes.