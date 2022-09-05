Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max tipped to get bigger battery, always-on display

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser

Apple is reportedly betting big on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as the devices are expected to be in high-demand in the coming months due to their ‘notchless’. Now a latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed a few other reasons why the tech giant may be focusing more on the ‘Pro’ models in the iPhone 14 series. As per Gurman’s latest PowerOn newsletter, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport physically larger batteries. He believes that large batteries will compensate for the always-on display feature that will also be a first in iPhones.

This is not the first time reports about an always-on display in the iPhone 14 series have surfaced online. In May, known display analyst Ross Young also suggested that the ‘Pro’ models in the iPhone 14 series may have better screen refresh rate to help the devices get an always-on display. The analyst believed that the tech giant may be able to drop down the minimum refresh rate in the Pro models to 1Hz that will help when the smartphones are inactive or while viewing static images.

The ‘non-Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series will reportedly sport LTPS OLED panels hinting that the smartphones may get battery refresh rates in comparison to previous generation. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to get LTPO OLED panels as seen on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The displays are also rumoured to feature a better refresh rate to support always-on display.

The new iOS 16 reportedly comes with hidden flags that engineers at Apple can use to test the always-on display feature, even on non-capable devices. This means that the company has been trying the always-on display on iPhone 13 Pro models ahead of Apple iPhone 14 series launch.