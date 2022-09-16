Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max sale begins today: Check India prices

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are now available for purchase in India. Apple launched its new flagship iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7. The series comprises four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino based tech giants started accepting bookings for the new iPhone 14 series from September 9 and from today (September 16), the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going on sale in India.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The top of the line Apple iPhone 14 Pro max features a ‘notchless’ design thanks to the new pill-shaped cutout. It is powered by a new A16 Bionic chip and it features a bigger and better 48MP camera. The company started accepting pre-orders for the new Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from September 9 and deliveries of the smartphone will begin from today. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,39,900.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The premium Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with almost similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max but with a smaller display and battery size. The company is expecting the Apple iPhone 14 Pro to be the best-seller in the iPhone 14 series. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900.

Apple iPhone 14

The standard Apple iPhone 14 looks quite similar to its predecessor. It comes with few camera and chipset improvements. Just like the specs, the company has also kept launch prices same as the Apple iPhone 13. The Apple iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs 79,900. The smartphone will go on sale from September 16.