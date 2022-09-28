Search icon
Get Apple iPhone 13 Pro by saving Rs 30,500 on Amazon, know how

Apple iPhone 13 pro discount: The offer comprises an exchange value of as much as Rs 14,250 on selected phone models.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Days after launching iPhone 14, Apple has dropped the price of the iPhone 13 Pro model offering it at a massive discount on Amazon. Currently, the e-commerce giant is hosting its Great Indian Festival sale. The massive iPhone 13 Pro price drop has made the device available at a price of Rs 1,04,900. You can also avail an exchange bonus and bank offers to bring its price down to Rs. 89,400. to get the details of the deal.

iPhone 13 Pro offer on Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) priced at just Rs. 104900 with an instant store discount of Rs. 15000. However, you can avail an exchange value of as much as RS. 14250 on selected phone models and an instant discount of Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI.

If you club all the discounts and offers the total off becomes Rs. 30,500. It is to be noted that the exchange value may vary depending on the phone's model. Also, if you don't want to pay the entire bill in one go, you can get it on monthly EMI plans starting from just Rs 5,037.

Apart from iPhone 13 Pro, the store is also giving away attractive deals on iPhone 13, iPhone SE 3, and iPhone
12.

READ | Apple festive offer 2022 REVEALED, massive discount on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products

iPhone 13 Pro features

  • 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel
  • Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos
  • Pro camera system with new 12MP Telephoto, Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; LiDAR Scanner; 6x optical zoom range; macro photography; Photographic Styles, ProRes video, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
  • 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
  • A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance
  • Up to 22 hours of video playback
  • Durable design with Ceramic Shield
