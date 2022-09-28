Get Apple iPhone 13 Pro by saving Rs 30,500 on Amazon, know how

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Days after launching iPhone 14, Apple has dropped the price of the iPhone 13 Pro model offering it at a massive discount on Amazon. Currently, the e-commerce giant is hosting its Great Indian Festival sale. The massive iPhone 13 Pro price drop has made the device available at a price of Rs 1,04,900. You can also avail an exchange bonus and bank offers to bring its price down to Rs. 89,400. to get the details of the deal.

iPhone 13 Pro offer on Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) priced at just Rs. 104900 with an instant store discount of Rs. 15000. However, you can avail an exchange value of as much as RS. 14250 on selected phone models and an instant discount of Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI.

If you club all the discounts and offers the total off becomes Rs. 30,500. It is to be noted that the exchange value may vary depending on the phone's model. Also, if you don't want to pay the entire bill in one go, you can get it on monthly EMI plans starting from just Rs 5,037.

Apart from iPhone 13 Pro, the store is also giving away attractive deals on iPhone 13, iPhone SE 3, and iPhone

12.

iPhone 13 Pro features