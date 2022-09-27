Search icon
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 orders cancelled due to ‘anomalies’

There has been a rush to buy iPhones during the festive sales in the country and iPhone 13 is among the most popular one.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13

In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, Apple iPhone 13 is available at the lowest price ever and during the initial days of sale, the former flagship smartphone was available under Rs 50,000. A couple of days into sale, iPhone 13 got a price hike on the ecommerce platform but still it was available at a great discount. Over the last couple of days, Flipkart users went on Twitter to express their frustration of not receiving the Apple iPhone 13 that they ordered during the Big Billion Day sale 2022.

An affected customer said in a tweet: "Booked iPhone 13 during theA Big Billion Day Sale & was eagerly waiting for the delivery. The product was cancelled by the seller/Flipkart without any explanation".

Another iPhone 13 buyer said: "This order was shipped yesterday, supposed to be delivered today. Cancelled at the last minute without my consent".

Following the outrage, Flipkart issued a statement in which it agreed that a few orders were cancelled by sellers "due to anomalies". The company said in a statement that "a minor fraction of orders (less than 3 percent of all orders) have been cancelled by sellers due to anomalies".

"As a customer-focused e-commerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers` orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service," a company spokesperson said.

Flipkart said that close to "70 percent of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri have been successfully delivered by the sellers".

There has been a rush to buy iPhones during the festive sales in the country and iPhone 13 is among the most popular one, apart from the newly-launched iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. After unveiling its next-gen products, tech giant Apple has discontinued older iPhones, including iPhone 11, 12 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

(with inputs from IANS)

