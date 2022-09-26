Apple festive offer 2022 REVEALED, massive discount on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products

Apple festive offer 2022

Apple festive offer 2022 is here. India has kicked off the festive season 2022 with the first day of Navratri today (September 26) and with it, the tech giant has also revealed its festive offers for the season. The Apple festive offer 2022 begins today and it will end on Diwali (October 24). In festive offer, buyers will be able to get massive discount on various Apple products including, the new launched Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 13 Mini, AirPods Max, iPad Pro and other Apple products, The company started teasing the Apple festive offer 2022 last week.

Apple festive offer 2022: Deals

In Apple festive offer 2022, buyers can get up to Rs 7000 instant discount on orders over Rs 41,900 across all products with HDFC Bank credit cards or American Express cards. In addition to this, buyers can also avail no-cost EMI from most leading banks.

Although the Apple festive offer 2022 brings massive discounts on numerous products, it still does not match the attractive Apple offer in last year’s festive sale. Last year in the Apple festive offer, the company rolled out a special scheme in which it was offering the Apple iPhone 12 at a lower cost with bank discounts and no-cost EMIs. In addition to that, Apple was offering free AirPods along with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Buyers were also able to get free engraving on the AirPods.

Apple recently also slashed the prices of standard Apple iPhone 13 models after launching the Apple iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7.