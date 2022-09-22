Apple festive offer begins on September 26: Apple iPhone 13, free AirPods, and more to expect from Apple Navratri sale

Apple festive offer 2022

Apple has confirmed that this year the popular Apple festive offer will begin on September 26. The company has even started to tease the upcoming sale offer on its official website. Apple fans have also received a email inviting them to the festive offer that reads “Get ready, our limited time offer begins on 26.09.22. Plus there’s so much more to discover this festive season.” As of now, the tech giant has revealed any information about the deals that will be offered during the festive offer, however, looking back at last year's Apple festive offer, one can expect it to be ‘great’. It is worth noting that Apple has revealed the date of the festive offer on the day the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 started.

Apple festive offer 2022: What to expect

Last year in the Apple festive offer, the company rolled out a special scheme in which it was offering the Apple iPhone 12 at a lower cost with bank discounts and no-cost EMIs. In addition to that, Apple was offering free AirPods along with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Buyers were also able to get free engraving on the AirPods.

This year too, Apple is expected to have a similar deal in the festive offer but this time around the smartphones with discount will likely be Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Buyers can also expect to receive free Apple AirPods on purchase of iPhone 13 models.

For those who are unaware, Apple recently slashed the prices of standard Apple iPhone 13 models after launching the Apple iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7.