World Oceans Day 2022: Know history, significance and more

File photo

World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on June 8 to raise public awareness of the ocean and its resources in order to promote global ocean and resource sustainability.

According to the United Nations, the day intends to raise awareness about the impact of human activities on the oceans and to create a united movement for the species of the ocean.

World Oceans Day 2022: Theme

The 2022 theme for World Ocean Day is Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean.

This is the first time when this event will be a hybrid celebration. It will be hosted in-person at the UN Headquarters in New York to be broadcasted live.

Significance

The United Nations data suggests that the ocean produces at least 50% of the oxygen and it is also termed as the "lifeline of planet Earth."

The oceans also absorb more than 30% of carbon dioxide, mitigating the effects of global warming.

World Oceans Day is observed as a reminder every year of the destruction caused by human activities like garbage and sewage disposal and oil leaks.

History

The concept of World Oceans Day was first proposed by the UN in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It was suggested that a day be observed to raise awareness about the crucial role oceans play in our lives and ways in which people can help protect them.

On December 5, 2008, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution to designate this day as World Oceans Day.

