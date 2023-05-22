When Virat Kohli bought Kishore Kumar’s old bungalow worth Rs 19 crore; converted into luxury restaurant

Virat Kohli bought Kishore Kumar's old house in Juhu (Photo - Twitter)

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who is also the captain of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, is not just a star athlete but an accomplished business owner. In fact, Kohli owns a chain of restaurants and recently purchased legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow to expand his business.

Virat Kohli owns a chain of restaurants across Delhi and Pune called One8 Commune, however, he has also started expanding his restaurant business to Mumbai’s Juhu, buying Kishore Kumar’s old house and turning it into a swanky new restaurant.

The Gouri Gunj bungalow of the late singer and actor Kishore Kumar was bought by Virat Kohli last year for the price of Rs 19 crore. It has now been turned into a luxury restaurant with cuisines that range from North Indian and Mediterranean.

Virat Kohli opened his new restaurant One8 Commune in Mumbai’s Juhu on October 8, 2022, and also showcased the rustic and vintage interior of Kishore Kumar’s bungalow in his swanky and expensive new restaurant.

As per Business Today, One8 Commune chef Pawan Bisht said, “The destination of one8 Commune is sitting on the property of a man that admired world culture and arts. As a tribute, it’s only fitting we offer the world’s cuisines from behind the doors of our kitchens.”

Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune is one of the most famous restaurants in Delhi and Pune and has also become the IT spot in Mumbai’s Juhu. It captures the vintage look of Kishore Kumar’s old home, all the while displaying the modern look of Kohli’s new eatery.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma both have expressed a deep interest in food, and they are also deeply involved in their restaurant business, which is spread across the country.

Virat Kohli’s RCB recently got kicked out of the IPL 2023 tournament after losing to Hardik Pandya’s team Gujarat Titans in a thrilling and nail-biting match.

READ | Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along