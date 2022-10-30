When is Halloween? Know why and how it is celebrated

File photo

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, it is a day to remember the dead and is celebrated in Europe and America. Halloween is also celebrated to mark the difference between summer and winter. Halloween- the word- comes from its Scottish form all hallows' eve.

Halloween is a historic Celtic festival that is observed in Europe and America on the final day of harvest. Halloween has grown to be a major celebration over time, both internationally and in urban India.

More than 2,000 years have passed since the beginning of this spooky festival. The day is also known as All Saints’ Eve in some countries. Halloween is mostly celebrated by Western Christians and non-Christians where saints, martyrs, and faithful departed believers are remembered. They honor saints and pray for souls who have not yet reached heaven yet. The word ‘Halloween’ means ‘hallowed evening’ or ‘holy evening’ and is also referred to as ‘All Saints Day’.

Halloween pumpkin carving started when immigrants to North America started using pumpkin instead of the traditional turnip because it was softer and larger. The practise of carving pumpkins on Halloween began because the harvest and the holiday fell on the same day of the year. Over the years, Pumpkin lighting became popular for Halloween. Scarecrows and corn husks are other decorations that people use on their homes.