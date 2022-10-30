Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

When is Halloween? Know why and how it is celebrated

Halloween- the word- comes from its Scottish form all hallows' eve.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

When is Halloween? Know why and how it is celebrated
File photo

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, it is a day to remember the dead and is celebrated in Europe and America. Halloween is also celebrated to mark the difference between summer and winter. Halloween- the word- comes from its Scottish form all hallows' eve.

Halloween is a historic Celtic festival that is observed in Europe and America on the final day of harvest. Halloween has grown to be a major celebration over time, both internationally and in urban India.

More than 2,000 years have passed since the beginning of this spooky festival. The day is also known as All Saints’ Eve in some countries. Halloween is mostly celebrated by Western Christians and non-Christians where saints, martyrs, and faithful departed believers are remembered. They honor saints and pray for souls who have not yet reached heaven yet. The word ‘Halloween’ means ‘hallowed evening’ or ‘holy evening’ and is also referred to as ‘All Saints Day’. 

Also Read: Halloween 2022: Recreate these make-up look for Halloween party

Halloween pumpkin carving started when immigrants to North America started using pumpkin instead of the traditional turnip because it was softer and larger. The practise of carving pumpkins on Halloween began because the harvest and the holiday fell on the same day of the year. Over the years, Pumpkin lighting became popular for Halloween. Scarecrows and corn husks are other decorations that people use on their homes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.