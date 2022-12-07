WATCH: IAS Tina Dabi's Instagram reel goes viral, sings favourite song for husband Pradeep Gawande in Jaipur

Representational image

IAS Tina Dabi is often in the headlines for her personal and professional life. She is one of the most followed and influential personalities on social media. Recently, one of her reels is becoming quite popular on the Internet, where she can be seen exploring the pink city, Jaipur with her sister.

In the reel, Tina Dabi is seen with her younger sister Riya Dabi, both sisters are seen walking on the song 'Jaan Hai Meri' playing in the background. In the video, IAS officer Tina Dabi is wearing a suit and IAS Riya Dabi is wearing a beautiful dress.

The video has garnered over 3 million views, 2 lakhs likes, and thousands of comments. Fans have been showing love on the post.

IAS Tina Dabi tied the knot with IAS officer Aamir Athar in the first year 2018, but their relationship did not last long and due to this both of them got divorced on August 10, 2021. After this, Tina married Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer 13 years older than her, this year and after marriage, Tina Dabi became the collector of Jaisalmer.