Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

WATCH: IAS Tina Dabi's Instagram reel goes viral, sings favourite song for husband Pradeep Gawande in Jaipur

Recently, one of her reels is becoming quite popular on the Internet, where she can be seen exploring the pink city, jaipur with her sister.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

WATCH: IAS Tina Dabi's Instagram reel goes viral, sings favourite song for husband Pradeep Gawande in Jaipur
Representational image

IAS Tina Dabi is often in the headlines for her personal and professional life. She is one of the most followed and influential personalities on social media. Recently, one of her reels is becoming quite popular on the Internet, where she can be seen exploring the pink city, Jaipur with her sister.

In the reel, Tina Dabi is seen with her younger sister Riya Dabi, both sisters are seen walking on the song 'Jaan Hai Meri' playing in the background. In the video, IAS officer Tina Dabi is wearing a suit and IAS Riya Dabi is wearing a beautiful dress.

The video has garnered over 3 million views, 2 lakhs likes, and thousands of comments. Fans have been showing love on the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

 

IAS Tina Dabi tied the knot with IAS officer Aamir Athar in the first year 2018, but their relationship did not last long and due to this both of them got divorced on August 10, 2021. After this, Tina married Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer 13 years older than her, this year and after marriage, Tina Dabi became the collector of Jaisalmer.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.