Video of Nita Ambani's dance performance wearing lehenga at NMACC opening goes viral, watch

In tge video, Nita Ambani can be seen doing a special performance at 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Nita Ambani's dance performance at NMACC grand opening.

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and children launched the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday (March 31). The glittering event was attended by several celebrities from India as well aboard too.

Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and even Gigi Hadid attended the vent.

Several videos and pictures from NMACC opening have now gone viral on social media. In one of the viral video, Nita Ambani can be seen doing a special performance at 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'. Nita Ambani performed a graceful dance to Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram wearing a lehenga. The video was shared on Instagram by NMACC India’s official page.

In the viral video, Nita Ambani can be seen wearing a pink lehenga and a choli. She is also wearing heavy jewels to add to her looks.

For the unversed, Nita Ambani started taking Bharatnatyam training at the age of 6. "Starting her Bharatnatyam journey at the age of 6, Nita M Ambani has always had the heart of a dancer. Watch her special performance in 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation' exclusively choreographed for the grand launch," reads the caption.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is located within Jio World Centre.

