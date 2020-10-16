Viral: UAE doctor shares pic of newborn baby yanking his mask off; internet sees it as ray of hope

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the word, wearing a mask and maintaining a safe distance has become the "new normal". However, amid this difficult time, even a small glimmer of hope sometimes goes a long way and this viral photo is proof of it.

A recent picture of a newborn on the internet is winning hearts radiating hope and positivity. The picture of the infant in a hospital has gone viral and has become an image of hope.

In the picture, shared by Dr Samer Cheaib, a newborn baby can be seen trying to yank away the doctor’s surgical mask as he is holding the baby in his hand. The photo was posted on Instagram on October 5 and the infant was likely born just a few minutes before the picture was taken.

Check out the picture here.

A tiny being started its life by reaching out to take off something that is a stark reminder of our reality and that is what is appealing to so many people. What's more is the caption shared by the doctor. He wrote, "We all want sign are we going to take off the mask soon."

The picture has become a viral hit. It has garnered more than 40 thousand likes o Instagram. One of the users wrote, "May your words come true doctor" while another said, "Tathastu" and "inshallah".

Another commenter wrote, "The most beautiful pic I have seen. Hopefully, we will get rid of masks soon." Many users predict this as a sign for a better future, while others said it summed up the year 2020 for them.