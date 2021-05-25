Vaikasi Visakam 2021: Date, time, significance and why it is celebrated by Tamilians across the world

Vaikasi Visakam, the birthday of Lord Murugan, is observed during Visakam Nakshatra in the Tamil month of Vaikasi. Vaikasi Visakam 2021 will be celebrated on May 25 this year. Visakam is the 16th star of the 27 stars which exists at least once in every month and is the second solar month in the Tamil calendar. Vaikasi Visakam falls in the month of May or June. Vaikasi month is known as Vrishabha month and Visakam Nakshatra is known as Vishakha Nakshatra in other Hindu Calendars.

Vaikasi Visakam is mainly celebrated by Tamilians all over the world. On the day of Vaikasi Visakam, the Nakshatram Visakam coincides with the Full Moon or Poornima. Devotees take out a procession and carry milk to Subramania temples to perform milk Abhishekam to the deity.

Vaikasi Visakam 2021: Date and time

Visakam Nakshathram will begin at 07:06 am on May 25, 2021 and end at 04:11 am on May 26, 2021.

Vaikasi Visakam 2021: Significance

Lord Murugan is the second son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and the younger brother of Lord Ganesha. Lord Muruga is also considered as God of Courage, Wealth and Wisdom. It is believed that Lord Murugan has six faces and thus known as Lord Arumugam.

According to one of the legends, Lord Murugan was born out of the third eye of Lord Shiva. A flame appeared from his third eye, and it was unbearable even for the Devas to handle such heat. Therefore, the fire got divided into six sparks and settled on the river Ganga. After the flames cooled down, six nymphs- Dula, Nitatni, Abhrayanti, Varshayanti, Meghayanti and Chipunika - found one each in the river. As per another version, the six fairies were collectively known as Krittikas, and their names were Siva, Sambhuti, Priti, Sannati, Anasuya and Ksama. Subsequently, Mata Parvati, put the six entities together to make one male child with six faces and twelve hands.

Lord Murugan is capable of seeing in East, West, North, South, Heaven and Patala simultaneously due to the presence of six faces. Lord Muruga is also known as Lord Senthil, Lord Kumaran, Lord Subramanyam and Lord Shanmugam.

There lived an Asura (demon) named Tarakasur. He had defeated the devas multiple times and created havoc. He was also blessed with the boon that only Shiva's son could kill him. According to the legend associated with Tarakasur, Lord Shiva lived like a Vairagi after Mata Sati's death. Therefore, he knew that Lord Shiva would never marry again. However, Mata Parvati did severe penance to please Lord Shiva. Thus, Mata Parvati brought Lord Shiva from the state of Vairagya to Grihastya. And then, Kartikeya was born to eliminate Tarakasur.

But Kartikeya had several other tasks to complete. Apart from Tarakasur, Kartikeya also defeated his brothers Soorapadman and Simhamukha. Thus, by putting an end to tyranny, Lord Murugan relieved the Devas.