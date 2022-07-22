Using your phone in toilet? Know 4 ways how you are jeopardising your health

File Photo

Most people across the globe are now addicted to their phones. From the temptation of checking the phone first thing in the morning to carrying it to the washroom, phones are seen as something necessary. Its almost as if you can’t function without having your phone by your side.

Let us tell you that the habit of using your phone in the toilet is one bad habit that may make you more vulnerable to catch several health problems. Read on to know how

Bloating and diarrhoea related issues

Many people forget to ensure proper washroom etiquette when going to toilet. Some do not pay close attention to hygiene levels in the washroom and forget washing their hands after using phone in the toilet. Later, they end up eating food without cleaning hands. This is how the bacteria can reach your stomach. This can lead to many problems related to UTI, diarrhoea and digestion related problems.

READ | Bananas, avocados, salmon may counter effect of high-salt effect in women’s diet

In case you catch an infection due to the bacteria, you may face some inflammation in the internal parts of your stomach and intestines.

Constipation and piles

A disturbed digestive system may lead you to face problems like constipation and piles. However, sitting in the washroom for longer periods may cause unnecessary pressure on your excretory organs. This can increase the chances of getting piles and fissures.

Increased risk of infection

Every washroom is home to dangerous germs and bacteria. When you use a mobile phone, you are more vulnerable to bacteria sticking to your smartphone. These bacteria stick to the phone and can cause infection like stomach pain and urinary tract infection (UTI).

Bacterial attack on mobile phone

As mentioned before, you should always wash your hands in the washroom. However, it is important to note that germs can also get stuck on your smartphone, and you can’t wash it. The best way to remove dangerous germs and bacteria from your phone is to sanitise it carefully.