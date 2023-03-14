Search icon
Try these yoga asanas to awaken your body in morning

Beginning with stretching exercises should be done so that the stiffness of the body can be removed and the body can be prepared for further exercises. If you skip the steps of stretching or warm-up and go straight to the exercise session, there is every possibility of pulling a muscle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Doing yoga early in the morning is a good habit and you get many benefits from its daily practice, but if you have recently thought of adopting this good habit, then it is obvious. That you would be confused as to what kind of asanas to start with.

So first of all, know that do not start any kind of workout by watching YouTube videos or Instagram reels, because instead of benefits, they can also harm you, which means there can be some kind of injury.

Workout rules:

1. Stretching

2. Exercises

3. Cooldown

Beginning with stretching exercises should be done so that the stiffness of the body can be removed and the body can be prepared for further exercises. If you skip the steps of stretching or warm-up and go straight to the exercise session, there is every possibility of pulling a muscle. Which gets better only after several days of rest.

After this comes to the turn of exercises. So those yoga asanas should be included in your routine in the morning, which are easy to do and by which every part of the body can be active. The purpose of yoga should not only be to reduce the belly, but the focus should be on the fitness of the overall body. So these asanas are beneficial in every way:-

1. sailing

2. Bipedal Uttanasana

3. Dandasana

4. Bhujangasana

5. Paschimottanasana

If you do all the asanas mentioned here easily without anyone's supervision, then there will be no injury. Initially, hold these asanas according to your capacity. Once you are used to it, try to stay in the posture for longer. This will give maximum benefit to the rugs

When the asanas are completed, some light exercises are also necessary to relax the body. In which the easiest and most effective is Shavasan. Leave the body completely loose and lie down on the mat on the back. Stay in this position for 5-10 minutes. You will feel that your body has become absolutely fresh and active.

