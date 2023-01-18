Try Shilpa Shetty's bird-dog pose to get rid of your back pain

Representational image

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She often shares fitness videos on her Instagram account. Some of which are traditional poses, while some are twisted. In fact, Shilpa wants her fans to stay fit like her. That's why she keeps sharing Motivation posts, this time Shilpa has shared the dog bird pose exercise.

Shilpa keeps sharing many fitness tips and exercises related to fitness with her fans. Sharing the bird-dog pose, Shilpa wrote, "No excuses even when I'm on set, training continues." Means this pose is specially for those, for whom Monday is very busy.

This particular exercise is called the 'bird-dog' pose. It strengthens the core, glutes, shoulders and arms. It works on improving balance."

Shilpa Shetty told that she continues her training despite being busy with work. Busyness can be an excuse for anyone to avoid exercise. But she does not let it come in the way of her workouts and takes out time for workouts. Seeing this passion for her fitness, Shilpa's fans are also very motivated.

He had earlier shared exercises to tone the core muscles. This time the bird-dog pose exercise is shared, which strengthens the core, glutes, shoulders, and arms.

What is the bird-dog pose?

Bird Dog is a simple core exercise that improves balance. It is very good for the spine. This exercise gives relief from lower back pain. This exercise is beneficial for posture, your core, hips and back muscles. The whole body is used in the bird-dog exercise.

This exercise is beneficial for people of all ages, including older adults, and can be used to prevent injury during exercise, realign the spine, and eliminate lower back pain.

Learn how to do bird dog pose

Shilpa explains in her post that (To get the form right, make sure you get into a quadruple position on your hands and feet, keeping your hands under your armpits. Keep your knees under your hips, core tight.) (Keep the back flat, chin tucked in and your neck in line with the back) Now to do this exercise, raise the opposite arm and leg (left leg with right hand and vice versa). These should be parallel to the floor. Make sure you keep your core tight to maintain balance. Wait for a second, then change. Lower your limbs up and down 5 times, and then switch. Make sure that you do not tilt your pelvis to one side. The pelvis should be straight.

