Shilpa Shetty shares her workout snippets: Know the benefits of core training

Shilpa Shetty is a well-known actress in Bollywood. She is counted among the fittest actresses in the industry. Even at the age of 47, Shilpa Shetty has maintained her body in such a way that no one can guess her age by looking at it. From yoga to gym workouts, getting fitness like Shilpa Shetty is not so easy. But Shilpa herself keeps sharing the secret of her fitness on Instagram. By following which you too can achieve your fitness goals in the new year.

Benefits of core training:

Recently, Shilpa Shetty shared a video on social media while doing core training. In its caption, he wrote that 'As we near the end of the year, it is important to remind ourselves to stay disciplined and determined. Today's Monday Motivation includes clips from my "Core Training". It includes training of abdominal, pelvic, hips and lower back muscles. So that they work in harmony for better stability

Side-to-side knee tucks

Shilpa says that doing 3 sets of 'side-to-side knee tucks' 12-18 times from both sides is beneficial. However, you can also reduce it in the initial level. She explains that this workout directly strengthens the abdominal muscles (rectus abdominis and obliques).

Feet Hooked Russian Twist

The actress says, do 3 sets of fit-hooked Russian twists 12-18 times from both sides. This exercise also works to strengthen the abdominal muscles like the V stance side-to-side knee tucks.

Prone position opposite arm and leg raise

Core strength increases by doing 3 sets of 'prone position opposite arm and leg rice' 12-18 times from both sides daily. This exercise focuses directly on the back and glutes.

​Relaxing stretching

Shilpa Shetty's core training includes relaxing stretching. This stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong and healthy. This flexibility is needed to maintain movement in the joints. Without it, muscles become short and tight. It is always done at the end of the workout.

Shilpa Shetty's workout tips:

Always keep the chin inward.

Exhale while going up through the mouth and contract the muscles even more

inhale through the nose while going down

do the exercise slowly and in a controlled manner

Warm up before exercise is necessary

Fitness icon Shilpa Shetty advises warming up before starting exercise. She says that every training program should begin with an adequate and efficient warm-up that should include some mobility drill exercises. Never forget to do this.