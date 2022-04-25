Travel abroad Know through your date of birth

The trend to travel and settle abroad for better career opportunities and an enhanced lifestyle in modern times is no big secret. But then why do some still fail to get success despite the better qualifications/eligibility and surrounding circumstances? Here comes the deciding factor: It is like deciding between: I want to go abroad OR can I go abroad?

The desire or fantasy to travel abroad needs support from your birth chart. The purpose of traveling could be for study/job/business or for settlement. But once you understand the importance of these two statements, this page has significance for you. This page helps you if you can go abroad according to your birth chart/horoscope?

There are several yogas and principles given in the Astrological texts, but here in this article, we will discuss only time-tested and the sure-shot astrological combinations for travelling abroad. So let’s understand what the important planetary combinations are in a birth chart that makes a person travel abroad or makes the native settle away from their own motherland.

How to find chances of going abroad

You will find many websites offering pre-designed Foreign Travel calculators to find your chances of going abroad. This method can be used only as a preliminary tool to find the chances of going abroad. But please do not base your final decision on moving abroad on these calculators. The decision to travel abroad needs proper support of house seen for foreign travel. Moving abroad involves huge stakes and takes you away across the Oceans, so do not jump to conclusions after you find chances of going abroad through these calculators for foreign travel. Do not be a miser; make a small investment, and consult a good career astrologer compared to what you could lose if your plans to travel abroad fail.

Which signs are good for Foreign Settlement?

Astrology enthusiasts know there are three types of signs and some of the signs plays important role in foreign settlement as per Astrology –

Movable - Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn

Fixed - Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius

Dual Signs - Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces

To know which signs are good for foreign settlement, movable signs support foreign travel more. Movable signs support foreign travel more because they don’t let you stay in a single place for a long time. These natives tend to change their location, workplace, and job frequently. Dual Signs are also good for foreign travel but shorter duration than movable signs. Fixed signs make a person gain stability in life, and they don’t tend to change their location, work, or job easily. Thus, fixed signs are not that good for foreign travel as these natives have less or almost no tendency of going away from their homes.

One can also review best signs for going abroad categorizing the signs into Airy, Fiery, Watery, and Earthy signs. We cross seas when we travel abroad, so watery signs are the best for foreign travel or settling abroad. Cancer is both watery and movable and sign, and it is also the natural 4th house of Kalpurush kundli. So, it keeps prime importance in foreign travel in astrology. Planets like Saturn, Rahu, Moon, and Venus in the watery signs give strong indications of foreign travel. ​ But apart from seeing which signs are good for foreign travel, we have to see the placement of planets supporting foreign travel also in the sign.

In determining foreign travel, we check the placement of maximum planets in a particular type of sign. That means they are in movable, fixed, or dual signs as far as foreign travel and settlement are concerned.

Which planets give foreign travel

In Astrology, the planets which are mainly considered for traveling abroad are –Jupiter, Rahu/Ketu, Saturn, Venus, and Moon. A good astrologer has to check these planets and their strength and association with proper houses in a birth chart to know foreign yoga in your kundli.

Rahu, the most important planet for foreign travel, is considered the most prominent planet for foreign travel. If in a natal chart, Rahu is well placed, it may give foreign travel in its Dasha or Antardasha. It is a karaka of foreign things and depicts foreigners or all that is beyond stereotype.

Moon: Moon is also considered equally important for travel and settlement abroad. Moon in Kendra sthaan (1,4,7,10) gives a lot of travel within and outside the country.

Mercury: Mercury in the 4th house gives frequent changes in residence and the native travels a lot. The result will be even more prominent if Mercury is positioned in a Movable sign.

Which house is seen for Foreign Travel?

People are keen to know which house is responsible for foreign travel. The Main houses for foreign travels in astrology are 1, 3, 7, 9 and 12.In astrology, the 12th house signifies the foreign country and thus keeps an important place in deciding whether the person will go abroad or not. The ninth house signifies long travels and hence is another most important house for foreign travel in astrology. Likewise there are many deep factors to be seen to decide if a person can/should travel abroad. One can read many more combinations seen for foreign travel which one read on how to see foreign travel in birth chart.

But, I am averse of giving much technical narration on precise astrological combinations to decide whether one can travel abroad even if you know a bit of astrology, let astrologer do his job. Decision to travel abroad for whatever reasons is a lifetime decision, so judge properly between: want to go abroad and can I go abroad?

