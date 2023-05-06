Shocking! French fries cause mental health problems, know the reason behind it

French fries cause mental health problems, know the reason behind it

Comfort food, a go-to snack, a companion for all moods, and a meal decision that can never (almost never) go wrong are all attributes of french fries. Many of us like a cheat day even though we are all aware that it is considered junk food and is not recommended for a balanced diet. But the fundamental truth still stands: everything in excess is harmful. All of this is good, but what if we said that, specifically, french fries are bad for mental health?

You must be surprised to hear that the most recent Chinese study, which was published in the American journal PNAS Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, indicates that eating French fries is associated with a 12% higher incidence of anxiety and a 7% heightened risk of depression.

Fried foods are known to have several adverse health impacts. These foods can lead to inflammation, which sets off symptoms of depression and anxiety. Additionally, foods that are cooked in oil lose water and absorb fat, increasing their calorie count.

The research team of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences believes that the reason is acrylamide, a chemical that develops during the frying of several foods containing potatoes, according to the New York Post.

(Also Read: From garlic to sandalwood: 5 ayurvedic remedies for periods cramps)

Yet what exactly is acrylamide? Food that has been deep-fried or cooked at high temperatures may produce this hazardous chemical. Foods made with potatoes frequently include a lot of starch, which could result in excessive quantities of this chemical.

In the study, the researchers found that adult zebrafish exhibited "anxiety and depressive-like behaviours" after being exposed to acrylamide for a prolonged period of time. The US Food and Drug Administration warns that although high acrylamide levels have been shown to cause cancer in animals, the risk to people is "not clear exactly."

“The human component of this study may indicate just what it purports: that higher intake of fried food increases the risk of anxiety/depression,” CNN reported Dr David Katz,

“Chronic exposure to acrylamide dysregulates sphingolipid and phospholipid metabolism, which plays important roles in the development of anxiety and depression symptoms. In addition, acrylamide promotes lipid peroxidation and oxidation stress, which participate in cerebral neuroinflammation,” according to the study.