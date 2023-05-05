From garlic to sandalwood: 5 ayurvedic remedies for periods cramps

Women go through many physical and hormonal changes in their life. One of them is menstruation (Menstrual) or menstruation, which we also call periods. Many women do not feel any pain or discomfort during their periods, while some women experience a lot of pain in the stomach, back, and head. Most of the women in India also experience irregular periods, excessive bleeding, pain, spasms, cramps. Periods, which usually last for five days, are painful and unbearable for some women.

A normal menstrual cycle ranges from 21 to 35 days and bleeding can last from two to seven days. So, a regular period indicates that a woman is ovulating every month.

Ayurveda remedies for period pain:

Menstrual problems are treated in many ways in Ayurveda. They also have no side effects. You can get rid of many problems like abdominal pain, cramps, headache, back pain, thigh pain, less or more bleeding, irregular periods. We are telling you below some Ayurvedic tips, which can help you to get rid of menstrual problems.

1 Take a clove of garlic. Crush it with two cloves. Eat it twice a day during periods.

2 When periods are very painful and cramping, take a teaspoon of aloe vera gel mixed with a pinch of black pepper powder or cinnamon powder.

4 Put a tablespoon of cumin seeds in two glasses of water. Heat it and let it boil. When the water reduces to half, remove from heat. Pick it up. Add a teaspoon of honey to it and drink it hot. Start drinking this healthy drink from the day your period starts. Home remedies for irregular periods will get rid of problems related to periods.

5 Add sandalwood and peppermint essence to water and take a bath. Bathing under cold water is also relaxing.

6 Add spices like cumin, fenugreek seeds, black pepper, clove, coriander, mint to your diet regularly.

7 Papaya, cucumber, cucumber, potato, cauliflower, peas, pumpkin have properties that reduce period pain. When the date of period is near, consume these things.