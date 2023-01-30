Shilpa Shetty shares her fitness mantra, says 'You have to be consistent to...'

Photo: Instagram / Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is a well-known actress in Bollywood. She is counted among the fittest actresses in the industry. Even at the age of 47, Shilpa Shetty has maintained her body in such a way that no one can guess her age by looking at it. From yoga to gym workouts, getting fitness like Shilpa Shetty is not so easy. Shilpa herself keeps sharing the secret of her fitness on Instagram. By following this you too can achieve your fitness goals.

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty shared a video on social media. In the caption, she wrote that Consistency, dedication, discipline, and effort are the four pillars upholding one’s goal of achieving all their dreams… including the dream of a healthy and fit body. Modifying your daily habits and switching over to a healthy & regulated lifestyle is a must. Put in the hard work regularly and you WILL eventually see the difference.

But, achieving your dream physique isn’t the end of the road. You have to be consistent to maintain it.

Remember that this mantra won’t give you instant or quick results, but it’ll be absolutely worth the effort you put in over a period of time. Happy Monday!