Shani Trayodashi 2024: Know date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance

Shani Trayodashi, also known as Shanivar (Saturday) Trayodashi, is a significant day in Hindu culture associated with the planet Saturn (Shani).

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 04:13 PM IST

Shani Trayodashi, also known as Shani Pradosh, is an important day in Hinduism observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. It falls on a Saturday and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Shani. Fasting on this day is believed to bring various auspicious results, including mental peace, clarity of thought, and relief from lunar afflictions. Devotees believe that Lord Shiva grants their wishes, and childless couples may receive blessings for offspring.

Shani Trayodashi: Date and timing

This year, Shani Trayodashi falls on Saturday, April 6. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the fast are as follows:

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 18:42 to 20:58

Duration - 02 Hours 16 Mins

Day Pradosha Time - 18:42 to 20:58

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:19 on April 06, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:53 on April 07, 2024

Shani Trayodashi: Puja rituals 

Devotees are advised to wake up before sunrise and take a bath, putting on clean clothes thereafter. It's essential to clean the house, especially the puja room, before proceeding. In the puja room, place idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and worship them by lighting a diya, offering flowers, and sweets. During the worship, face towards the northeast direction.

Perform the puja during the period of Pradosh, which is the evening time. Worshippers may choose to fast on this day, consuming only fruits. If hunger strikes, they can eat sattvik fruits seasoned with rock salt or sendha namak.

Shani Trayodashi: Significance

Shani Trayodashi, also known as Shanivar (Saturday) Trayodashi, is a significant day in Hindu culture associated with the planet Saturn (Shani). It's celebrated with fervor, especially in South India, where devotees seek relief from sufferings and karmic burdens by offering prayers to Lord Shani. They also worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati alongside Lord Shani for blessings of happiness, wisdom, and fulfillment of wishes. Rituals on this day aim to alleviate the effects of Shani Saadhe Saati, Shani Maha Dasha, and Shani Dhaiya, as Saturn is considered a devout follower of Lord Shiva.

 

 

 

