Rs 200 crore watch collection of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, has an incredible, exquisite, and well-curated watch collection, his watch was even praised by Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg during his and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celeberation.Even though it would be nearly impossible to keep track of every scarce watch that has been seen on his wrist over the years, these are a few of the most notable pieces.

The Grand Master Chime from Patek Phillippe

Anant Ambani is the owner of not one, but two of the most intricate watches made by Patek Philippe, which is a brand that he happens to like. As far as Patek watches go, the Grand Master Chime is the most intricate timepiece ever produced. The watch, which is limited to just seven pieces, has five chiming modes and 20 complications. One of the hardest movements to manufacture are minute repeaters, and this one comes with a preset time and date repeater. The estimated price of this watch is Rs 67.5 crore Because of its extreme rarity, a recent auction saw a barely credible $31 million bid for another example of this watch.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept GMT Tourbillon

The Royal Oak Concept GMT Tourbillon, with its skeletonized dial and bold 44mm titanium case, is a watch that is a sculpture that lets you stare at its incredibly intricate mechanism for hours on end. It is a favourite among the jet set because it has a GMT function and a hand-wound movement that is visible through the crystal caseback. The watch, which was designed to mark the 30th anniversary of the Royal Oak, has a white ceramic bezel that is nine times harder than the steel bezel on the regular Royal Oak. It also has an Alcarite case. Although this watch is the cheapest in the collection, its combination of extreme durability, avant-garde design, and GMT functionality elevates it to the status of one of the priciest and most exclusive collections in the world. It's estimated price is Rs 1.9 crore

The Nautilus Diamond and Ruby from Patek Philippe

The Nautilus Diamond and Ruby is an equally extravagant watch, despite being less intricate than the other two Patek Philippe timepieces on this list. The Nautilus is the most luxurious travel watch in the collection, with a case and bracelet entirely composed of white gold set with rubies and diamonds. This is the ultimate statement piece—a complete ruby set, baguette-cut diamonds on a massive 40.5mm case. If that wasn't enough, Anant Ambani's collection includes two of them: one with a green emerald set and the other with red rubies. The estimated cost is Rs 8.2 crore.

Richard Mille RM 56-01 Tourbillon Green Sapphire

One of the strongest, most scratch-resistant luxury sports watches available is the Richard Mille RM 56-01, which has a case composed of pure, crystalline sapphire. This one is even lighter and more transparent because it has a sapphire crystal baseplate instead of the titanium one found on the RM 56-02 (also in Anant Ambani's collection). To make it even rarer, this specific reference comes with a green sapphire case. The watch has a manual winding tourbillon movement with function indicators, torque, power reserve, and a chronograph featuring hours, minutes, seconds, and split seconds in addition to a 30-minute totalizer. It should come as no surprise that it is among the priciest timepieces made by Richard Mille. The estimated price of this watch is Rs. 25 crore

Sky Moon Tourbillon from Patek Philippe

The Sky Moon Tourbillon, regarded as the second most intricate watch produced by Patek Philippe, has twelve complications, which include a sidereal time display (which indicates how long it takes a star to return to the same point in the sky), a perpetual calendar, and a moon phase. The repeater is activated by striking cathedral gongs. Since there is an indicator that shows you where you are in the leap year cycle, we are talking about the peak Swiss watch here. The estimated cost is Rs 54 crore.