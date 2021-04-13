Ramadan Mubarak 2021: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes to send to your loved ones

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan is all set to begin from Tuesday, April 13 while Taraweeh began on April 12 after Isha prayers. Muslims celebrate the start of Ramadan by greeting each other with "Ramadan Mubarak" and "Ramadan Kareem", which means 'a blessed and generous month to you'.

Very much like last year, this time too, the festivities will be a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are advised to stay inside and have to avoid stepping outside until utmost emergency during the holy month due to the virus.

Why is Ramadan celebrated?

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the fundamentals of being a true practising Muslim and is a time for intense prayer and religious devotion, with Muslims encouraged to observe five daily prayers throughout the day other than reciting the Quran.

It is believed that on the 27th day of Ramadan, God revealed the Quran (the Holy book of Islam) to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

Amid the COVID lockdown, if you are away from your loved ones, send them these heartfelt Ramadan Kareem greetings.

Here are some WhatsApp messages, wishes, and greetings to share with your friends and family this Ramadan:

1. In the month of Ramadan, I'm wishing you 4 weeks of blessings, 30 days of clemency, and 720 hours of enlightenment. Ramadan Mubarak!

2. Welcome the month of Ramadan with the heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

3. After Eid-ul-fitr, may you find the utmost source of bliss and gaiety. Enjoy every purifying moment of Ramadan! Be blessed!

4. As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

5. Your sincere prayers, your devotion, your faith in Allah, will make you a better human to serve this society with wisdom and truth. I am praying that happiness will find you as you are walking down the street. Happy Ramadan!

6. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Ramadan Mubarak!

7. Walk humbly, Talk politely, Dress neatly, Treat kindly, Pray attentively, Donate generously. May Allah bless and protect you! May this holy month of Ramadan chase away the depression and misery that is getting the best out of you.

8. May Allah always guide you all throughout your journey in life. I wish this Ramadan will infuse you with courage that will help you be triumphant over the adversities of life. Happy Ramadan!

9. Allah's blessings will always be on us. Celebrate and enjoy as once again, we will be given a chance to repent and ask for forgiveness for our sins and be forgiven. Ramadan Mubarak!

10. That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. As you fast and offer prayers to Allah, may you find your peace and happiness. Have a peaceful and happy Ramadan!