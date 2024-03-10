Ramadan 2024: When crescent moon will be visible in India? Know date, rituals and more

Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting and spiritual reflection in Islam is eagerly anticipated by Muslims around the world. It's a time when followers come together to observe fasting, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam. The start and end of Ramadan are determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning and conclusion of the lunar month. As we look ahead to the year 2024, many are curious about when exactly the crescent moon will be visible in India to signal the beginning of Ramadan. Let's explore this further.

The Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, with each month lasting either 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. This means that the dates of Ramadan vary each year, moving 11 days earlier in the Gregorian calendar annually. In 2024, Ramadan is expected to start in April and end in May. However, the specific dates depend on when the crescent moon becomes visible.

When is Ramadan 2024 starting in India?

The start date of Ramadan 2024 in India is expected to be either on the 11th or 12th of March, contingent upon the sighting of the moon in Mecca. Typically, the crescent-shaped Ramadan moon is initially sighted in Saudi Arabia, followed by Southeast Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh approximately a day later. It's noteworthy that while the rest of the world follows the solar or Georgian calendar, Islam adheres to the lunar, or Hijri, calendar, comprising 354 days and based on the lunar phases. Consequently, Ramadan occurs approximately ten or eleven days earlier each year. In 2023, the crescent moon was sighted in India on the 24th of March.

Expected Ramadan 2024 dates around the world according to Ramadan 1445

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ramadan is expected to commence on March 11 in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US, Turkey, and the Maldives. However, in India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Egypt, Ramadan is anticipated to begin on March 12.

Ramadan rituals and fasting

During Ramadan, Muslims worldwide observe fasting from sunrise to sunset. The two main meals during this period are Iftar, eaten after dusk, and Suhoor, consumed before dawn. Families and communities often come together for iftar feasts to break their fasts. Since the timing of Iftar is determined by sunset, it varies daily. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims closely track sunset times. Due to India's vast geographic diversity, there are significant variations in Iftar hours across the country.