Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Farmers’ bodies call 'rail roko' protest today; trains to face disruption in…

Ramadan 2024: When crescent moon will be visible in India? Know date, rituals and more

TMC to launch its LS polls 2024 campaign with mega rally in Kolkata today

Meet Krystyna Pyszkova, Miss World 2024, model-turned-law student who teaches underprivileged kids

Miss World 2024: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova crowned winner, Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun runner-up

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ramadan 2024: When crescent moon will be visible in India? Know date, rituals and more

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

Things to know about Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova

Miss World 2024: Sini Shetty's diet and fitness routine 

7 superfoods for muscle building

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

Meet Krystyna Pyszkova, Miss World 2024, model-turned-law student who teaches underprivileged kids

Miss World 2024: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova crowned winner, Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun runner-up

Meet engineer-turned-actor, 90s' top star, ruined career by rejecting films that made Shah Rukh, Ajay superstars, now...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2024: When crescent moon will be visible in India? Know date, rituals and more

The Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, with each month lasting either 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting and spiritual reflection in Islam is eagerly anticipated by Muslims around the world. It's a time when followers come together to observe fasting, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam. The start and end of Ramadan are determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning and conclusion of the lunar month. As we look ahead to the year 2024, many are curious about when exactly the crescent moon will be visible in India to signal the beginning of Ramadan. Let's explore this further.

The Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, with each month lasting either 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. This means that the dates of Ramadan vary each year, moving 11 days earlier in the Gregorian calendar annually. In 2024, Ramadan is expected to start in April and end in May. However, the specific dates depend on when the crescent moon becomes visible.

When is Ramadan 2024 starting in India?

The start date of Ramadan 2024 in India is expected to be either on the 11th or 12th of March, contingent upon the sighting of the moon in Mecca. Typically, the crescent-shaped Ramadan moon is initially sighted in Saudi Arabia, followed by Southeast Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh approximately a day later. It's noteworthy that while the rest of the world follows the solar or Georgian calendar, Islam adheres to the lunar, or Hijri, calendar, comprising 354 days and based on the lunar phases. Consequently, Ramadan occurs approximately ten or eleven days earlier each year. In 2023, the crescent moon was sighted in India on the 24th of March.

Expected Ramadan 2024 dates around the world according to Ramadan 1445

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ramadan is expected to commence on March 11 in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US, Turkey, and the Maldives. However, in India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Egypt, Ramadan is anticipated to begin on March 12.

Ramadan rituals and fasting

During Ramadan, Muslims worldwide observe fasting from sunrise to sunset. The two main meals during this period are Iftar, eaten after dusk, and Suhoor, consumed before dawn. Families and communities often come together for iftar feasts to break their fasts. Since the timing of Iftar is determined by sunset, it varies daily. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims closely track sunset times. Due to India's vast geographic diversity, there are significant variations in Iftar hours across the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan teams up with Suhana Khan for first time, Aryan Khan directs them for his brand, proud papa reacts

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Elvish Yadav booked for 'assaulting' YouTuber in Gurugram

6 Sri Lankans knifed to death in Canada's Ottawa home, student who lived with family arrested

Viral video: Sister-in-law's spellbinding dance to ‘Lo Chali Main’ impresses internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement