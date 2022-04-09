Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri, iftar timings for April 10

The Islamic month of Ramadan is celebrated with great pomp and show. Muslims all across the country participate in a variety of rituals and celebrations. This year, the month of Ramazan started on the evening of April 2 and will continue till the evening of May 2.

Muslims celebrate the holy month by observing fasting, called as Roza. During these fasts, they have to abstain from eating and drinking. Muslims who keep Roza have to start the fast with the pre-dawn meal called as sehri and end the fast by eating a meal called iftar after the sun sets.

Every day the time of dawn and dusk vary and hence it is important to know the time of Sehri and Iftar.

The sehri and iftar timings for April 10, 2022, are mentioned below:

April 10, 2022, Sehri: 04:40 am, Iftar: 6:45 pm

As per belief, the holy month of Islam can help Muslims to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah. While many people follow the eating instructions that are necessary for Roza, some people are given certain relaxation of not keeping the fast for the whole day. Those who having medical problems, old-age issues, pregnancy or anyone going through their menstrual cycle is barred from keeping the fast.

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan is also known as Ramzan. The term ‘Ramadan’ literally translates to ‘extreme heat’. It has been derived from the Arabic term – Ramda, which means ‘sun-baked’.

Also, READ: Ramadan 2022: Everything you need to know about the holy month

This term refers to the dry climate of the birthplace of Islam, which is said to be closer to the Southern Arabian Peninsula. Besides fasting to seek blessings from Allah, Muslims give lot of donations too. The donations, called as fitra or zakat al-fitr, are given to the disadvantaged people at the end of Ramadan. The amount of donations is determined using the saa’a system, that is an Arabic system for calculating dates and grains. This process must be completed before Eid.