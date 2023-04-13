Radhika Merchant's friend Orhan Awatramani wears Rs 45000 shorts at Anant Ambani bash; ultra expensive style decoded

Orry: At Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's recent event, he wore a designer suit which cost Rs 3 lakh.

Orhan Awatramani or Orry is Radhika Merchant's best friend. He is also best friends with a number of Bollywood actresses, including Sara Ali Khan and Nysa Devgan. He recently went to a party with Bhoomi Pednekar, Nysa Devgan, Ananya Pandey etc.

Orhan is on a Dubai trip as of now. He shared photos with Radhika Merchant, who is the fiancee of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani. They also did skydiving.

In one of the photos, he was seen wearing really expensive leisure wear of the brand Amiri.

The cost of his blue T-shirt is Rs 40000. The cost of his shorts is Rs 45000.

He wore Nike sneakers which cost Rs 10000.

He shared another photo in which he had worn a white shirt whose cost is Rs 30000. The brand is Orlebar Brown. He also wore shorts worth Rs 47000.His Rolex watch is worth Rs 72 lakh and he wore shoes by Balenciaga whose cost is Rs 90000.

He always wears designer clothes. In a recent photo with Khushi Kapoor, he wore Burberry's co-ord set worth Rs 55000. His shoes cost Rs 90000 and bracelet cost was Rs 5.73 lakh.

Orhan Awatramani's LinkedIn profile says he is a special project manager with Reliance. He is a close friend of the Ambanis and these actors. He drives a swanky Mercedes G Wagon. He calls himself an artist. He has over three lakh followers on Instagram.

At Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's recent event, he wore a designer suit which cost Rs 3 lakh.