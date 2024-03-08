Twitter
Meet Aman Gupta, winner of Celebrity Creator of the Year award, founder of Boat, he is...

The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 12:11 PM IST Uploaded by : DNA Web Team

article-main
Aman Gupta
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented the Celebrity Creator of the Year award to Aman Gupta at the massive event Bharat Mandapam. The award has witnessed immense public engagement, more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast. The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award awards are being provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award.The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

(with inputs from ANI)

