Poor gut health can lead to diabetes? Know how gut bacteria and diabetes are interdependent

A good gut can keep many health problems at bay. In order to keep your gut healthy, nutritionists advise foods rich in fibre like fruits, vegetables, beans, millets and more probiotics in the form of buttermilk or curds in the diet.

A good gut health may also be helpful in keeping lifestyle related diseases like diabetes away, say nutritionists. Diabetes, is one of the fastest growing diseases the world over, which rises due to several factors from lifestyle, family history to stress.

Gut health refers to millions of microbiomes, majorly bacteria and some virus and fungi that live inside the large intestine. These microbiomes are capable of protecting our body, producing several nutrients and metabolites which are utilised by our body and removal of harmful wastes out of the body. There are also several harmful ones.

Gut health and diabetes

Studies suggest diabetes is directly related to our gut health as there is an interdependence between gut bacteria and diabetes.

Recent experiments indicate that the intestinal microflora is regulated by factors including genes, medications and the diet.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder while Type 2 diabetes is related to lifestyle, genetics and environmental conditions.

Recent studies suggest that eating a diet high on fibre and probiotics can keep the gut health in top shape.

Consuming more carbohydrates and fats increases the bacteria causing toxin accumulation in the body and upping bad cholesterol.

Toxin accumulation and upping bad cholesterol in turn can lead to obesity which increases the chance to get diabetes.

The onset of Type 2 diabetes is often due to intake of high calories foods in the diet which causes obesity that leads to diabetes.

This alters the microbiome, with a decrease in number of beneficial bacteria and increase in bad bacteria creating toxins.

The accumulated toxins increases levels of triglycerides, LDL which is bad cholesterol and also reduces good HDL cholesterol.

This is the root cause of obesity which in turn can lead to insulin resistance, say leading nutritionists.