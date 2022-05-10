Pooja Batra performs Yoga in front of Eiffel Tower, gives fitness goals from Paris

Credit: Pooja Batra/Instagram

Pooja Batra is a fitness enthusiast who often motivates her fans with her social media posts. She recently visited Paris where she was seen performing yoga in front of the Eiffel Tower. She shared photos on Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Pooja Batra wrote, “Had to do this.” She can be seen wearing black crop top and yoga pants. In her photo, she can be seen joining her hands while doing yoga. A number of people reacted to the post. One of them wrote, “Log Paris ghumne jate h Aap yoga krne jate Ho mam.”

Earlier, celebrity Yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani, who trains Bollywood actresses including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor, had shared a complete yoga guide in order to build immunity and fight against Covid-19. It consists of pointers- Pranayama, Asanas and Breathwork, Belly breathing, that can easily be performed at home.

Sharing one of the techniques, she wrote, “Always consult your doctor and check the contraindications before you start any kind of Yoga practice.”

She had shared a video in which she can be seen teaching how to do breathing exercises. These help in, “increasing lung capacity, aiding in better oxygenation and exhaling carbon dioxide.”

Belly Breathing or Breathwork for Anxiety

Sharing a video with Rahul Preet, the trainer taught me how to do breathing in a normal routine.

The second technique is belly breathing. To teach people how to do the breathing routine, Anushka posted a video with Rakul Preet. These are tough times, therefore one must practice these techniques regularly. Mental health is very important in order to stay happy. Yoga will definitely bring peace to your life.