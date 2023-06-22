Search icon
Planning for solo trip? Explore these 5 budget-friendly places in India

Embarking on a solo trip doesn't have to break the bank, especially when you have these budget-friendly destinations in India waiting to be explored.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Planning a solo trip can be an exhilarating experience, allowing you to explore new horizons and create memories that will last a lifetime. If you're seeking adventure on a budget, India offers a plethora of options that cater to both your wanderlust and your wallet. Here are five budget-friendly places in India that promise to make your solo journey truly remarkable.

Rishikesh: Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Rishikesh is a haven for nature enthusiasts and spiritual seekers alike. Known as the "Yoga Capital of the World," it offers a serene and budget-friendly escape. You can wander along the banks of the sacred Ganges River, explore ancient temples, and indulge in rejuvenating yoga and meditation sessions. Don't miss the breathtaking sight of the evening Ganga Aarti, a spiritual ritual that will leave you mesmerized.

Hampi: Step back in time and immerse yourself in the rich history and architectural wonders of Hampi. This UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka is dotted with ancient ruins and temples, showcasing the remnants of the Vijayanagara Empire. Rent a bicycle and explore the vast landscapes, visit the iconic Virupaksha Temple, and climb the magnificent Matanga Hill for panoramic views. Hampi offers affordable accommodations and local eateries serving delicious South Indian cuisine.

Pushkar: Nestled in the heart of Rajasthan, Pushkar is a vibrant and culturally rich destination. Known for its holy lake and the annual Pushkar Camel Fair, this small town offers a unique blend of spirituality and Rajasthani charm. Wander through the narrow lanes, visit the Brahma Temple, and soak in the tranquil atmosphere. Don't forget to indulge in the local street food, shop for handicrafts, and experience a traditional Rajasthani folk dance performance.

McLeod Ganj: Located in the scenic state of Himachal Pradesh, McLeod Ganj is the residence of the Dalai Lama and a significant Tibetan settlement. This hill station offers stunning views of the Dhauladhar Range and provides a peaceful retreat for solo travelers. Explore the Tsuglagkhang Complex, home to the Tibetan government-in-exile, visit the Namgyal Monastery, and hike to the enchanting Triund Hill. Enjoy the vibrant café culture, relish Tibetan delicacies, and engage in insightful conversations with fellow travelers.

Pondicherry: Indulge in a unique blend of French and Indian culture in the quaint town of Pondicherry. Stroll through the charming streets adorned with colonial-era architecture, explore the French Quarter, and relax on the beautiful beaches. Visit the famous Sri Aurobindo Ashram, practice yoga and meditation, and savor delectable French cuisine at affordable cafes. Don't miss the opportunity to rent a bicycle and explore the serene Auroville, an experimental township dedicated to human unity and sustainable living.

