Pitru Paksha 2022 date, time: All you need to know about Shraddh this year

Pitru Paksha or Shradh/ Shraddh, is a 15-day ritual by Hindus to remember their ancestors. During Pitru Paksha, the deceased's eldest son performs the Shraddha by making offerings for ancestors said to be in pitrulok (the realm between Heaven and earth).

Pitru Paksha or Shradh begins during the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, is all set to begin tomorrow - September 10, 2022. Pitru Paksha will end on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha or Sarva Pitru Amavasya on September 25, 2022.

Special food is prepared for the shraddha rites, and is first offered to a crow — believed to be Yama, the keeper of pitrulok — and then to priests before the family can partake in. Pitru Paksha and Shraddha are considered essential by Hindus to ensure their ancestors’ passage into Heaven.

Pitru Paksha 2022 date and time:

Pitru Paksha begins on September 10, 2022

Pitru Paksha ends on September 25, 2022.

Shraadh and its significance

As per Hindu mythology, the souls of our previous three generations reside in 'Pitru Loka', which is known as the realm between heaven and earth. This realm is headed by the god of death, Yama. It is believed when It is believed that when a person from the next generation dies, the first generation is taken to heaven bringing them closer to God. Only the last three generations in Pitru-Loka are given shraadha rites.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Rituals

The eldest son of the family wakes up early in the morning and takes a holy bath.

Wear clean clothes to perform puja.

put ancestor's picture on a wooden table in the south direction.

put black sesame seeds and barley seeds.

Pind is prepared from rice balls made up of ghee, honey, rice, goat’s milk, sugar, and barley.

The Pind is then followed by Tarpan where water is mixed with the flour, barley, kush, and black sesame.

Pind and tarpan are provided for the needy and poor people.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Do's

It is mandatory to practice celibacy during Pitru Paksha if you are the one offering tarpan to your ancestors.

Make sure to add black sesame seeds, milk, flowers, and kush to the water while offering tarpan to your ancestors.

Offer water to your ancestors while bathing. Providing water to Lord Aaryaman is also essential during the tarpan.

Feed animals like dogs, cows, and crows during Pitru Paksha.

Pitru Paksha is a time of repentance so make sure to be kind and courteous during these 15 days.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Don'ts

Avoid the consumption of non-vegetarian food items. Alcohol, tobacco, and food like meat, onions, garlic, and brinjals should also be avoided.

Avoid talking back to elders or behaving in an unkind way.

Avoid performing any auspicious work during this time.

Avoid wearing or buying new clothes during Pitru Paksha.

Avoid cutting your nails, getting a haircut, or shaving, from the first day of Pitru Paksha.