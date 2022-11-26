Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a complete guide to deal with UTI

Representational image

Urinary tract infection is a common problem in women. This affects millions of women every year. UTI is an infection that occurs in any part of the urinary tract such as the kidney, bladder, and urethra. Bacteria present in the bowel is the most common cause of UTI, but sometimes fungus and viruses can also cause it. Bacteria such as Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus saprophyticus are responsible for about 80 percent of cases.

If you have pain while passing urine or face itching, fever, or cramps, it means that there is something wrong with your urinary system. Although it is treated with the help of antibiotics, some remedies can help you deal with the condition. Celebrity nutritionist Rujluta Diwekar lists the causes of UTI and some home remedies to deal with it.

Hormonal imbalance increases the risk of UTI

According to Rujuta Diwekar, hormonal imbalance increases the risk of UTI. But it can be cured by making some small changes in the lifestyle. In terms of hygiene, it is necessary to wash hands before and after urinating or defecating. It is also better to use clean undergarments to avoid UTIs.

These changes have to be done in the lifestyle

Do not give pressure- There is a lot of difficulty in passing urine when there is a problem with UTI. Many women have to give up to pressure to pass it. But according to a nutritionist, do not give pressure while urinating. Let it come out normally.

Do not hold urine- whenever you feel the urge to urinate, do not hold it. Because of this, there is a lot of moisture around the urethral region and due to this moisture bacteria flourish, which also increases the chances of infection.

Drink plenty of water- Women who often have UTI problems should drink more and more water. According to the expert, the lack of water is the cause of burning and itching in the urinary tract. This condition is very painful, so women suffering from this problem must make a habit of drinking 8-10 glasses of water throughout the day.

Drink neera or palm juice- Although many remedies are used to get relief from infection, consuming neera or palm juice is also a good option. This will stop the pain and burning completely and urine will also be able to pass slowly.

Drink coconut water or lemon water- If you want to get rid of urinary tract infections quickly, then try to drink according to the season. In summer, you can drink coconut water, lemon water and sugarcane juice. All of these drinks help flush out waste products from the urinary tract.

Use Kokum and Amla juice- According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, people suffering from UTI should consume the juice of kokum, amla, bael, barash or rhododendron. These drinks provide essential vitamins, minerals, electrolytes and antioxidants. But keep in mind that in the condition of UTI, these drinks should be taken before evening.

Eat horse gram in UTI- You must have heard the name Kulith or Kulthi. It is a cure for many diseases, but it is also very useful in the treatment of urinary tract infections. In case of a UTI problem, making a decoction of fennel seeds and drinking it is beneficial. Mixing the decoction in 10-20 ml of water and drinking it will provide great relief from urine infection.