Nongshim - A force to be reckoned with for Indian food market

Indians love K-dramas, K-pop and Ramyun of Korea. Ramyun of Korea is facing increasing demand from Indian citizens, especially young people. Korea’s top noodle brand named Noodle Shin Ramyun’s new product Shin stir-fries was launched at an event in Delhi’s select city Saket. The event witnessed record-breaking visits of people as a humongous crowd would gather there throughout the launch. Many events transpire daily in Delhi, but it is not every day when the metro city captures half a million people for an event.

Many fun events and games were organized by the team of Nongshim to attract people and apparently, they hit the bull’s eye with their creativity. Not only did they successfully grab people’s attention, but they also won numerous hears by giving a free tasting of their new product to almost 1.5 lakh people. How huge, right? Tasting booths were a big hit as people loved satisfying their tastebuds without paying for it. The event was a full vibe as told by the visitors.

The event took place for a week, starting on 6th June 2022. The 7-day-long saga was all about food and fun. Engaging activities there included food challenges with interesting elements. The recent Korean superhit web show “Squid game” was creatively used as a theme in these food challenges. Elements like chopsticks and games like Ddakji, Candy game, Spin the wheel, and many more. In addition to it, all the winners of these games were gifted super cool hampers by Nongshim. Hampers included gifts like chopsticks, T-shirts, Nongshim Noodle packs, cups, pens, and much more.

Kids were given separate attention too by organizing kid-friendly games and activities. They also had a lot of fun at the event. After the event’s huge success in Delhi, Nongshim is planning to set up tasting booths across different cities of India with the hope that it will receive overwhelming love and response from there as well.

The team of Nongshim consists of some really talented and experienced individuals like Mr. Danny Jeong (Manager of Overseas development team), Mr. Arhant Jain (Director), Mrs. Choo Marketing Manager (Koreas Nongshim), Mr. Udit Jain (Business development Head, Nongshim India), and Ravi Arora (Sales Head, Nongshim India). These were the key members behind the successful launch of Nongshim in Delhi.

Nongshim sees India as be vast and rapidly growing market and has a vision of being a global food company that starts at an escalating speed. The company is of the view that mega-launch events grab the eyeballs of investors and target audience, which eventually is beneficial to any company as opportunities pile up for them. According to Nongshim, Indians, especially

Gen- Z, loves Korean food and they will be welcoming to the new taste provided by them. Nongshim can be established as a market leader, the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.