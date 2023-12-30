New Year's Eve: 5 best home remedies to overcome hangover

These remedies can be your saviors when the festivities leave you feeling less than stellar the next day.

New Year's Eve celebrations often lead to a morning-after hangover that can put a damper on the start of the year. While prevention is key, sometimes the festivities get the best of us. Fortunately, there are several home remedies to help alleviate those pounding headaches and queasy stomachs, getting you back on your feet in no time.

Hydration: Start by rehydrating your body. Alcohol dehydrates, so drink plenty of water to replenish lost fluids. Consider sports drinks or coconut water to restore electrolytes, aiding in the recovery process.

Ginger Tea: Ginger is a natural remedy for nausea and digestive issues. Brew some ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help ease an upset stomach and alleviate nausea.

Electrolyte-rich Foods: Consume foods high in electrolytes to rebalance your system. Bananas, leafy greens, and avocados are excellent choices. These foods contain potassium, magnesium, and other essential nutrients that can counter the effects of alcohol.

Rest and Sleep: Give your body the rest it needs. Alcohol disrupts sleep patterns, so a good nap or early night's sleep can work wonders in allowing your body to recover and recharge.

Coconut Water or Pedialyte: These beverages are packed with electrolytes, providing a quick way to replenish your body. They help restore fluids and essential nutrients lost during excessive drinking.