Lifestyle

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani struggles to lose weight as he suffers from this rare ailment

Speaking openly about his lifelong health struggles and the unconditional support from his parents, Anant had earlier shared his journey battling health challenges.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 10:59 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

At a recent pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of prominent businessman Mukesh Ambani, moved many to tears with his heartfelt speech. Speaking openly about his lifelong health struggles and the unconditional support from his parents, Anant shared his journey battling health challenges alongside his soon-to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant.

Anant began his emotional address by expressing gratitude to his mother Nita Ambani. He also bravely opened up about his health struggles since childhood, and acknowledged the constant support of his parents. "I have faced many health crises since childhood but my father and mother have never let me feel it," he said.

During Anant's speech, Mukesh Ambani was seen in tears. Anant's candid revelation shed light on the challenges he has faced.

Anant's battle with obesity has been widely reported, attributed to the use of steroids to manage his chronic asthma. According to his mother Nita Ambani, Anant's asthma required extensive steroid treatment, leading to significant weight gain. This weight gain, a common side effect of long-term steroid use, posed additional challenges for him.

Despite Anant's remarkable weight loss of 108 kgs in just 18 months, maintaining a healthy lifestyle while managing his critical asthma condition proved to be a struggle. 

The necessity of steroids to control his asthma made weight management a tough battle, as steroids disrupt the body's metabolism, which leads to increased appetite and subsequent weight gain.

Anant's courageous revelation not only shed light on his personal journey but also raised awareness about the complexities of managing chronic health conditions.

