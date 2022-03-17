Miss World 2021: Karolina Bielawska from Poland wins crown, Indian-American Shree Saini is 1st runner-up

Karolina Biewleska from Poland has been crowned the 70th Miss World. Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States was announced as the first runner-up while Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire was the second runner-up.

The international beauty pageant, which is also the longest-running pageant, took place on March 16 (March 17 IST) at Coca-Cola Music Hall - Puerto Rico. The finale which was to take place in December got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/FFskxtk0KO — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

As for Miss World Karolina, she is currently studying for a Master’s Degree in Management and reportedly would like to continue her studies with a PhD. Karolina also works as a model. She enjoys swimming, scuba diving, playing tennis and badminton. She hopes to become a motivational speaker.

A part of the caption on the Miss World's Instagram handle dishing out details about the newly crowned Miss Universe read, "Karolina is also very passionate about the voluntary work that she is involved in. ‘Intouchables’ is her favourite film. Karolina’s Beauty with a Purpose project “Zupa Na Pietrynie” provides constant help to homeless people in crisis as well as raise awareness of this problem and fight against social exclusion."

After being crowned by the 69th Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh a tearful Karolina said, "When I heard my name I was shocked, I still can’t believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life."

The highly anticipated Miss World final show was broadcast globally to over 100 countries where viewers watched and followed online as the reigning Miss World, Tony-Ann Singh crowned the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico.