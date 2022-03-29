Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks gorgeous in the new viral pics

Very beautiful Harnaaz Sandhu made every Indian proud when she won Miss Universe 2021 title. Not only Indians, but people from different countries were amazed to see the beautiful young lady confidently answering questions on the stage of the world’s biggest beauty pageant.

People from different parts of the country started following her after she won the title. Not only her beauty, but her fitness also inspired people. However, she gained weight within few months becoming Miss Universe 2021. She looks chubby these days, therefore, fans noticed this change. But undoubtedly, she still looks gorgeous.

For the unversed, Harnaaz was hospitalized 3 days before participating in the world’s biggest beauty pageant Miss Universe. She had revealed that her mother had asked to participate this time. In one of the interviews, she had said that she was admitted to the hospital 3 days before participating in Miss Universe. It was at that time that she came to know that she is allergic to gluten. She didn't know this before and this is the reason why sometimes your weight increases.

Hailing from Punjab, Harnaaz made the entire nation proud when she was crowned Miss Universe in December 2021. The beauty queen, who has already worked in two Punjabi films, hopes to enter the Hindi film industry soon. In an interview with DNA, Harnaaz had shared that she looks up to actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra. She said, "Priyanka Chopra has been one of my favourite inspirational actors. The way she has created her own brand, the way she has left everything out and she is always focused. She has been working so hard and her attitude has always remained the same. So, that really makes me feel that if she can go places with her hard work, so even I must work hard and inspire other girls because she has inspired me. And now, it is my time to inspire others too."