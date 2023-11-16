Headlines

Meet Shweta Sharda, who will represent India at Miss Universe 2023, once competed in Dance Plus, left home at 16 to...

Let's learn more about popular dancer, and choreographer Shweta Shrada, who will represent India at Miss Universe 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant will be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on 18 November 2023, and we have a talented model and choreographer who will be representing India on the global platform. This year, the beauty pageant will be contested among contestants from eighty-four countries and territories. So let's learn more about India's representative, Shweta Sharda. 

Shweta Sharda left home at 16 to... 

Shweta Sharda is a model, dancer, choreographer, and beauty pageant holder. Born on May 24, 2000, Shewta hails from Chandigarh. At the age of 16, Shweta moved to Mumbai to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional dancer. 

Shweta Sharda has been part of popular dance-reality shows

At the initial age of her career, Shweta participated in several dance-reality shows. Shweta participated in Dance India Dance Season 6, the maiden season of Dance Deewane, and Dance Plus 6. Shweta Sharda has worked as a choreographer in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10. 

Shweta did a sizzling dance number with...

Shweta has shared screen space with popular actor, and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari in the music video Mast Aankhein. In the music video, Shweta looked sizzling hot and her synergy with Shantanu impressed netizens. 

Shweta Sharda's journey from dancer to model

In August 2023, Sharda was confirmed as one of the 16 official contestants for the Miss Diva 2023 competition. In the competition, Shweta won the following awards

.Miss Body Beautiful
.Miss Talented
.Top 5 – Miss Photogenic
.Top 6 – Miss Rampwalk

Miss Diva's beauty pageant was held on August 27, 2023. At the end of the event, Divita Rai crowned her successor Shweta Sharda with the title of Miss Universe India 2023. You can catch the national costume competition on November 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST, following the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The event will be livestreamed on Live Bash, while Telemundo airs it in Spanish in the US and The Roku Channel provides streaming access. For Indian viewers, the final competition will be available on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account at 6:30 a.m. on November 19, per Indian Standard Time.

