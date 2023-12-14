Meet Rijul Maini, Indian-American medical student who bagged Miss India USA 2023 crown

Rijul Maini, aged 24, dreams of becoming a surgeon and aims to inspire women worldwide as a role model.

Rijul Maini, a 24-year-old medical student from Michigan, clinched the title of Miss India USA 2023 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey. Alongside her, Sneha Nambiar from Massachusetts was crowned Mrs India USA, and Saloni Rammohan from Pennsylvania secured the Miss Teen India USA title.

Maini, an Indian-American with dreams of becoming a surgeon, expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am so humbled and grateful to say that I am the new MISS INDIA USA 2023! This could not have been possible without the support of my loving parents and family."

Acknowledging her mother's support in styling her for the pageant, Maini added, "And to my loving amazingly talented momma, who curated the most beautiful outfits for me to walk the stage. Love you so much, I am so blessed to have you!"

Greeshma Bhat from Virginia secured the first runner-up position, while Ishita Pai Raikar from North Carolina was announced as the second runner-up. The event witnessed the participation of 57 contestants from over 25 states across three categories: Miss India USA, Mrs India USA, and Miss Teen India USA.

Celebrating its 41st anniversary, this pageant is the longest-running Indian pageant outside of India. Founded by New York-based Indian-Americans Dharmatma and Neelam Saran under the banner of Worldwide Pageants, it continues to empower young women. Maini's aspirations to be a role model for women were highlighted by the beauty pageant.

The winners will receive complimentary air tickets to participate in Miss-Mrs-Teen India Worldwide organized by the same group. Expressing gratitude, Dharmatma Saran, the founder and chairman of Worldwide Pageants, thanked the global Indian community for their continuous support over the years.