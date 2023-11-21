Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, 5'7", 80 kg model, first plus size Miss Universe contestant, battled body-shaming, bullying

Jane Dipika Garrett is a plus-size model from Kathmandu who won Miss Nepal 2023 and became the first plus-size contestant at Miss Universe.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant was held in El Salvador over the weekend where Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios emerged victorious. Palacois beat 83 other entrants from countries around the world. But more than her win, this edition of the pageant was in news for its relaxed rules about eligibility. This year, Miss Universe allowed the participation of married, separated, and divorced women as well, and was more inclusive about transwomen as well as plus-size women. Among those who didn’t win but still stole the spotlight was Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett, a plus-size model and the first such contestant in the elite pageant.

What makes Jane Dipika Garrett’s participation in Miss Universe a big deal

The 23-year-old Jane Dipika is an American-born Nepali model. The pageant winner and body positivity advocate stands 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 80 kg. Her entry in the top 20 of the Miss Universe 2023 marked the first time a plus-size contestant entered the semi final stage of the pageant. Earlier in the year, she became the first plus-sized woman to be crowned Miss Nepal. "As a woman who is curvy and who does not meet certain beauty standards, I’m here to represent women who are curvy, who struggle with weight gain, who struggle with hormonal issues", said Jane after winning the title.

Jane Dipika Garett’s early life and career

Jane is a nurse by profession and has said that her goal through pageantry is to inform others about hormone imbalances and the potential effects they can have on mental health. Jane has been vocal about her own health issues and has revealed that she suffered from depression due to polycystic ovarian syndrome. In an interview, Jane mentioned that she faced some amount of body-shaming and bullying due to her weight and frame when she first began competing in pageants. Most beauty pageants focus on women with slender figures and plus-sized women’s participation is frowned upon, if not discouraged.

Jane Dipika Garrett’s performance at Miss Universe 2023

While Jane did not win at the Miss Universe 2023 or reach the final, she was among the top 20, alongside India’s Shweta Sharda. Earlier, due to her confident demeanour and message of body positivity, she had already become a crowd favourite at the pageant, drawing large cheers from the crowd whenever she appeared on stage.