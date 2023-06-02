Meet Dinshaw Pardiwala, doctor who operated on MS Dhoni's knee, his fee is...

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

MS Dhoni knee surgery: Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala was also India's representative at the ICC.

MS Dhoni had hurt his knee in the very first match of the Indian Premier League. He played and won the season with an injured knee. Yesterday, he had his knee operated on at Mumbai's KokilaBen Hospital. This surgery was performed by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

Dinshaw Pardiwala is the same doctor who operated on Rishabh Pant to treat his ligament injury after his car accident.

Dr Dishaw is a member of BCCI's medical panel.

He is the director of arthroscopy, sports orthopaedics and shoulder service and head, Centre for Sports Medicine.

His educational degrees are: MBBS, MS(Orthopaedics), DNB(Orthopaedics), FCPS.

He has a total experience of 22 years. He speaks four languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati and Marathi.

He works at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, India.

He is an active member of the Indian Arthroscopy Association, and Shoulder & Elbow Society of India.

He was on the editorial board of arthroscopy journals and American Journal of Sports Medicine.

He was also India's representative at the ICC.

He received the ISAKOS John Joyce Award in 2009.

Dinshaw Pardiwala has treated several athletes. Badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, boxer Akhil Kumar, wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt, boxer Vikas Krishnan, badminton player P V Sindhu, and rugby captain Hrishi Pendse were among his patients.

Dinshaw Pardiwala's consultation fee is Rs 2500.

His operation fee is unknown. However, a Quora user wrote he spent Rs 4 lakh at the hospital for an ACL repair surgery conducted by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

One person said the bill was Rs 2 lakh.