Meet Antara Motiwala, the super-rich and glamorous niece of Tina Ambani, know her net worth, Bollywood connection

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Antara Motiwala/Instagram

Businessman Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambani’s niece Antara Motiwala Marwah is the wife of Mohit Marwah, who is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor and cousin of Sonam Kapoor. Anil Ambani is the younger brother of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani.

Tina Ambani and Antara Motiwala Marwah's mother Bhavna Munim are sisters. Antara’s photos and videos often go viral on social media. Antara shares a special relationship with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor.

On 18 August 2021, Antara’s family had organized a baby shower ceremony for her. The ceremony was attended by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. The photos of the ceremony had also gone viral on social media at that time.

Antara is a businesswoman and she also does blogging. She has a good fan following on Instagram. Not much information is available about the net worth of Antara Motiwala Marwah.

Antara’s husband Mohit Marwah is the elder son of business tycoon Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida Film City. His mother Reena Marwah is the daughter of Surinder Kapoor and sister of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

 

 


 

