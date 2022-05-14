Masoom Minawala’s Guide to Fuss-Free Summer Styling

Summer is officially upon us and it’s time to bring out all the pastels, light-weight tees, fun prints and breezy dresses! Summer styling is all about comfy, light-as-air pieces that are easy on the eyes, and easy to style. Summers mean light, bright and fuss-free outfits in comfortable fabrics and chic designs! And when it comes to inspiration, who other than the one influencer and creator who never fails to amaze us with her eclectic, effortless yet captivating style - Masoom Minawala!

Colours and light hues are a hit this summer! Think pastel shades and breezy fabrics, but that doesn’t mean you have to put your darks away either! You can always opt for a deeper shade of orange or green in a flowy fabric and instantly look summer-ready. So, if you were looking for an effortless summer styling guide, you’re at the right place; read on, sunshine!

Co-Ord Sets

Coordinated sets are fast becoming the go-to choice for fashionistas. A chic loungewear look in light grey, powder blue, or other summery hues always takes the cake. You can also choose a short and top set, we assure you it’s a summer hit!

Maxi Dresses

Nothing screams fuss-free like a flowy breezy maxi dress. Opt for a chic maxi dress in the hues of orange, rust, or blue. Throw in a statement pair of flats or heels, a boho bag, and some hair accessories, and you’re set for a whimsical summer look!

Shirts

Though shirts are a standard style staple, they can be a great summer choice. Pair a classic white shirt with casual pants, a pair of denim shorts, or any type of jeans, and you have a quintessential cool-girl uniform. Add some heels to the look, a pair of sunnies, and some rings, and you’re all set to rock it at lunch!

Or opt for an oversized, high-low shirt in a pastel hue & pair it with skinny jeans, throw in some casual wedges in the mix, and voila!

Shorts

Wearing shorts in the summer is like sippin’ on a cooler on a hot day. Fits, fabrics, colours, styles - you name it, and there’s one for every possible choice! Go for some flowy cotton shorts in a bright colour and pair them with a white tee. If you want to opt for something edgier, pick a shorts co-ord set in a pop colour and wear it with some sneakers and sunnies to look like the summer-style diva that you are!

Strappy Tops

Yet another summer favourite is the easy-breezy strappy top. An extremely versatile piece of clothing, you could pick one in any colour or print, pair it with jeans, shorts or skirt, and slay in the sun!

Head over to the VERO MODA website now and check out Masoom Minawala’s Summer Favourites from the Spring Summer 22 collection!

(Sponsored Feature)